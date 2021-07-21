Extremely Local News: A ‘Cafe’ is opening in the middle of LaSalle Street

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

A ‘Cafe’ Is Opening In The Middle Of LaSalle Street In The Loop — And You Can Grab Lunch There Tuesdays

The city is temporarily closing down LaSalle Street in front of the Board of Trade on Tuesdays so people can eat outside.



Promontory Point’s Limestone Should Be Fixed — Not Replaced, Locals Say As Battle To Preserve Beloved Peninsula Begins Again

Though officials intend to “save and reuse as much of the existing limestone as feasible,” neighbors are concerned the city’s efforts to stop lakefront erosion threaten Promontory Point’s decades-old design.

After Pandemic Adoption Boom, People Are Ditching Their Backyard Chickens. Local Rescue Groups Are Trying To Save Them

The Chicago Roo Crew is seeing more people than usual getting rid of their birds — a difficulty on top of trying to pay off vet bills for the birds they already care for.