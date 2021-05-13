Extremely Local News: 47 bunnies found living in hotel room, ‘Tomato Man’ sale, and more!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

After 47 Bunnies Found Living In Hotel Room, Chicago Shelters Step Up To Help

Rabbits can reproduce at just four months old — which led a suburban woman to become overwhelmed with litters. A West Ridge shelter orchestrated the rescue and is helping to find homes for the bunnies.

After Helping West Side Kids Learn The Art Of Audio Recording For 15 Years, Que4 Radio Is Losing Its Home

Que4’s leaders hope their next home will be inside a building they can buy — if they get enough support through donations. Their studio on the West Town and Humboldt Park border became unaffordable after the death of a valued volunteer.

‘Tomato Man’ Bringing His Plants To Chicago For 1-Day Sale In Lincoln Park And Portage Park

Bob Zeni normally sells hundreds of heirloom tomato plants from his driveway in La Grange Park. This year, he’s selling the plants at two North Side events.