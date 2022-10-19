Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Chicago-Area Girl Scouts Get $4.2 Million From Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott: The donation is part of an $84.5 million gift to the Girl Scouts of America, with 29 local divisions sharing the funds. It’s the largest donation from one person in Girl Scouts history, leaders said.

Capt’n Nemo’s Closes Rogers Park Sub Shop After 51 Years Amid Dispute With City: “I’m not going to pay the fine if this is how you’re going to run the city,” owner Steve Ragusi said. “They’re trying to get another $400 from me after 50 years?”

Uptown Once Forced Black Residents To Live On 1 Block. A Community Garden Honoring That ‘Winthrop Family’ Is Now Open: The Winthrop Family Historical Garden honors Black residents who persevered despite racist segregation in the neighborhood.