Extremely Local News: 21 Pineapples Shirt Co., a local business raising awareness for Down syndrome

Shamus Toomey Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins Bob Sirott this morning to talk about some extremely local news. 21 Pineapples Shirt Co., run by mom-and-son duo Holly and Nate Simon, sells Hawaiian T-shirts and other merchandise while advocating for those with Down syndrome, some famous Rogers Park residents who overcame racial barriers and bias, and a free day at the Field Museum for all CPS students, teachers and their families.
