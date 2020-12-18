Extremely Local News 12.18.20

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus provided details on a developer’s plans to turn an Uptown theater parking lot into a five-story apartment building — and turn the vacant theater into the new home of rock club Double Door; a new West Side shroomery shop working to bring specialty mushrooms to the Chicago food scene; and a Rogers Park cafe turns their seating area into a gift shop since they’re unable to serve customers inside due to Covid.
