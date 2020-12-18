Extremely Local News 12.18.20

Marianne Murcianno, founder of Savvy Planet, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the things you should do when you test positive for COVID-19 including stay home while waiting for your test results, purchase a pulse oximeter, get plenty of rest, and try proning - lying on your stomach with a pillow under your belly – for periods of time, as doctors say it can increase the amount of oxygen that gets into your lungs. Number one on the list: Stay calm