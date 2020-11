Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Jon Hansen (filling in for Bob Sirott) to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus provided details on yet another bar closing its doors for good; how DMen Tap aims to keep the Christkindlmarket tradition alive; and the historic building overlooking heart of Logan Square on track to become a hotel.

