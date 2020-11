A man runs by a dine out sign-on Fulton Market in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Colder temperatures are providing a new challenge for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s a solution being developed in Fulton Market. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus provided details on how long Chicago’s indoor dining ban may last; the 600-person Halloween part that the city shut down over the weekend; and how Jackson Park is getting $3 million in upgrades to help protect the Lakefront Trail from flooding.