Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

$100,000 In Rare Cards, Including Michael Jordan And Mickey Mantle Rookies, Stolen After Thief Cuts Out Lincoln Square Store’s Bricks: Elite Sports Cards & Comics’ owner said rookie cards of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Micky Mantle were stolen in an early morning heist caught on video.

New State Law Mandates Life Rings Along Lake Michigan After Years Of Advocacy From Rogers Park Neighbors: The law comes after Rogers Park neighbors squared off with Chicago Park District on life ring policy along the lakefront following a 19-year-old’s drowning death.

More License Plate Readers Coming To DuSable Lake Shore Drive To Crack Down On Shootings, Carjackings: Ald. Brian Hopkins said he hopes the additional cameras will help the Chicago Police Department solve crimes as they are short thousands of officers.