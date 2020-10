CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A general view of the United Center with blue lights on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus talked about the United Center being used as polling place for Election Day, renting out an entire movie theater in Rogers Park & more!