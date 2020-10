In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015 photo, a map for the Bloomingdale Trail is seen along its path in Chicago. The trail was once an abandoned Chicago railway line that has been transformed into a bike corridor. The relic of Chicago’s industrial past is now a vision of its future as the city helps lead the way in transforming hulking pieces of obsolete infrastructure into useful, even inspiring, amenities. (AP Photo/Christian K. Lee)