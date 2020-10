Visitors shop at Christkindlmarket Chicago on December 4, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Christkindlmarket Chicago is a German-themed outdoor market open during the Christmas shopping season in Daley Plaza in the Chicago Loop. Vendors sell gifts, crafts, ornaments and traditional German food at the market. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. He gave an update on the Tamale Guy, Christkindlmarket and how the Austin City market is being extended.