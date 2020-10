Dean Richards starts his daily entertainment report with the devastating news about Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage. He and Bob Sirott talk about the social media posts she made, and whether that's a way to help her with the grieving process. Later on, Dean had some news a notes on Pierce Brosnan's mansion going up for sale, and "Chicago Med" being shutdown for two weeks. Dean also played a clip from Weird Al's spoof on the first presidential debate.