Extremely Local News 09.30.21: Yarn store inspires crafting on the South Side, Andersonville sex shop celebrates 20 years of business, and more

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories on:

This Beverly Yarn Store Wants To Help South Siders ‘Craft With Every Fiber Of Your Being’ – Kamaca Champion dreamt for years of turning her love for knitting into her own store. Now, at Miss Purl, South Side crafters can express themselves in a yarn paradise.

Andersonville’s Early To Bed Sex Shop Celebrates 20 Years In Business —And It Got Busy During Pandemic – Early To Bed, the first woman-owned sex shop in Chicago, has even expanded its hours to meet pandemic demand. “Couples have been stuck together and are branching out and trying new things.”

Free Little Art Gallery Popping Up On Northwest Side Aims To Spread Joy: ‘It’s A Place To Make People Happy’ – Neighbors will be able to leave an original piece of artwork in the gallery box and take another piece home with them in a rotating art share.