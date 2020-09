Dean Richards, WGN's Entertainment Reporter, had plenty of news and notes during his daily appearance on the Bob Sirott Show. After Gale Sayers passed away at the age of 77 yesterday, Dean shared what some of the stars from "Brian's Song" had said to honor the pro football hall of famer. Dean also played a clip from an interview he had with Henry Cavill, and promoted a great even that is taking place tomorrow night: Gilda's Club Virtual Gala.