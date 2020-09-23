Extremely Local News | 09.23.20

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 5: The sculpture “Cloud Gate”, commonly known as “the bean,” is covered in snow on March 5, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and cofounder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about some neighborhood news. They talked about independent music venues closing, new rules for winter dining in Chicago and more.  

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
