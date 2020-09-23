Extremely Local News | 09.23.20

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and cofounder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about some neighborhood news. They talked about independent music venues closing, new rules for winter dining in Chicago and more.
