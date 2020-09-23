Extremely Local News | 09.23.20

60 years ago today, Orion Samuelson started his broadcasting career with WGN. Dean Richards, WGN's Entertainment Reporter, joined Bob Sirott to talk about Orion's six decades in the business, "Big O's" plan to retire at the end of the year, and how Dean became and honorary member of WGN's Agriculture team.

Later on, Dave Eanet delivers breaking news that Chicago Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Gale Sayers, had died at the age of 77.