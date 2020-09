Each time David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich for the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation, Brexit seems to come up. Today that trend continued, as David shared the latest updates on Brexit, and gave his reasoning why there could be no winners. He also talked about how U.S. investors should react if there is no deal. Later on, David gave his insight on what France is doing as they work to relaunch their economy.