Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus provided an update on the money being raised for the beloved ice cream man in Bucktown; the company that raised a half million dollars for local charities, including Misericordia; and vegan doughnuts being served in an alley in Lincoln Park.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction