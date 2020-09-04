Extremely Local News 09.04.20

Actor Larry Thomas, best known for his guest role as Yev Kassem, the Soup Nazi, on Seinfeld, for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award. In addition to making personal appearances as the Soup Nazi, Thomas has appeared in a number of films, TV shows, and commercials, and appears at autograph-signing shows across the country. He also chats with Bob Sirott about his PSA that lead to a partnership with Boomer Naturals. Visit their website for more information on how to purchase a reusable mask.