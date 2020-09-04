Extremely Local News 09.04.20

The Green Mill in Uptown on the first day of Phase Four of reopening in Illinois on Friday, June 26, 2020. | Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Jon Hansen to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on The Green Mill updates, Logan Theatre re-opening, and the new pedestrian friendly town square in North Center. It features a performance area with a stage and canopy, a turf sitting area, benches, lighting, trees and landscaping. It was created by closing a small segment of West Belle Plaine Avenue between North Lincoln Avenue and North Damen Avenue.

