Extremely Local News 09.02.20

Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details behind people getting infected at a pool party, the Chicago Children’s Theatre launching a drive-in show, and how the Coffee Lab is thriving again. Helen Kim and Peter Moon never closed their Lakeview coffee shop during the pandemic. Thanks to supportive customers, their business is doing well and they’re holding monthly fundraisers. Now, the owners are giving back and getting married.

