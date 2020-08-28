Extremely Local News 08.28.20

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Damage after a tornado touched down in Rogers Park on Monday, August 10th 2020. (photo courtesy of Rogers Park resident Mary Byrn)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on Ashburn Doughnut Shop request for help after a driver crashes into the shop, how activists are gearing up for Labor Day weekend’s ‘Hit The Hood’ peace initiative. Also, Tommy discusses how Rogers Park neighbors, artists and a local business have teamed up on an “I survived the Rogers Park tornado” clothing line, with proceeds going to replacing trees lost to the storm. 

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular