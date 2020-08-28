Extremely Local News 08.28.20

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on Ashburn Doughnut Shop request for help after a driver crashes into the shop, how activists are gearing up for Labor Day weekend’s ‘Hit The Hood’ peace initiative. Also, Tommy discusses how Rogers Park neighbors, artists and a local business have teamed up on an “I survived the Rogers Park tornado” clothing line, with proceeds going to replacing trees lost to the storm.
