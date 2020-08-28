Extremely Local News 08.28.20

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” gave his review of Old Fashioned Donuts and Taco Mex. Haynes also chats restaurant news with Moody Tongue Brewing and Milly's Pizza in the Pan. Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.