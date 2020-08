WGN TV reporter Glenn Marshall joins the morning show to provide updates on night three of unrest in Kenosha, WI. Police have confirmed that three people have been shot and two are confirmed dead in a shooting that occurred around midnight at 63rd and Sheridan. The third person is in serious condition. The police confirmed that the person engaging in the shooting was carrying an AR-15 gun and the sheriff department describes the person as a "militia type shooter." Tear gas was used to break up the crowd and multiple people were arrested.