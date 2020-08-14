Extremely Local News 08.14.20

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined John Landecker to share some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus provides the back story of a true Chicago story about Miguel Becerril stepping in to reopen his uncle’s Tacos Garcia restaurant in Logan Square. We also learn more about the big construction project outside the Sheridan L stop in Wrigleyville as they’ve broken ground, displacing an old Ace Hardware for a 7-story apartment complex (the hardware store is set to return to the new building’s first floor).

