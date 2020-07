CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 12: Boats race during Day 2 of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series, the first freshwater races in the event’s history, on Lake Michigan on June 12, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus provided details on how you can watch movies while on a boat in the fall; the 24-hour diner opening up in the Pill Hill neighborhood; and yet another house of worship is converting to a condominium in Logan Square.