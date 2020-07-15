Extremely Local News 07.15.20

Tubs of gelato are kept cold in “Tonda” by Makio Hasuike at the “Farnesina Palace and its collections” exhibition at the Ara Pacis in Rome, on May 19, 2011. The exhibition, which will run from May 20-July 3, features work by well-know Italian designers, and is sponsored by the Italian foreign ministry, in collaboration with the city of Rome. AFP PHOTO / ALBERTO PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on the city’s low response-rate for the 2020 Census; the gelato shop in Logan Square that will be donating a portion of its proceed’s from “National Ice Cream Day” to organizations fighting for racial justice; and the taqueria and torta shop in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood that had to close it doors after a fire broke out on the roof over the weekend.