Extremely Local News 07.07.20

This photo shows a view of the newly renovated Soldier Field, the home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, with the Chicago skyline in the background 29 September, 2003 on opening night of the new stadium as the Chicagp Bears prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers. The stadium was renovated with a cost of 632 million USD, with a seating capacity of 61,500. The new stadium bowl sits inside the historic facade of the original Soldier Field, which was built in 1924 as a memorial to US soldiers. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)