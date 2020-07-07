Extremely Local News 07.07.20

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on the family that played music to help cheer up neighbors for 105 straight days during the quarantine; the 7-year-old girl from Jefferson Park who raised over $14,000 for the Children’s Hospital by making an selling bracelets; and she previews the Drive-In Theater special at Solider Field which takes place tomorrow night.
Click for more.)