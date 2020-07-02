Extremely Local News 07.02.20

People admire “Cloud Gate”, by British artist Anish Kapoor at the AT&T Plaza in Millennium Park that reflects the downtown skyline in Chicago, Illinois, on November 5, 2008. Inspired by liquid mercury, the sculpture is among the largest of its kind in the world, measuring 66-feet long by 33-feet high. AFP PHOTO/Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She followed up on a story she talked about yesterday with Bob, where a family had been allegedly blocking off Park District land for their own personal use. After hearing about it, residents made a visit and enjoyed the public grounds. Jen also talked about a woman in Irvirng Park who is making tie-dye masks and donating the proceeds to Lurie Children’s Hospital; and members of the Englewood community who helped a gym that almost closed after it was hit by looters.