Extremely Local News 07.02.20

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She followed up on a story she talked about yesterday with Bob, where a family had been allegedly blocking off Park District land for their own personal use. After hearing about it, residents made a visit and enjoyed the public grounds. Jen also talked about a woman in Irvirng Park who is making tie-dye masks and donating the proceeds to Lurie Children’s Hospital; and members of the Englewood community who helped a gym that almost closed after it was hit by looters.
