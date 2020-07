390137 06: Chicago Park District rescue boats sit on a near-deserted stretch of beach June 4, 2001 along Lake Michigan in Chicago. Unseasonably cold weather has blown into the Windy City with wind chills reported in the 40”s along Chicago”s lakefront. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on the need for lifeguards now that beaches are open to the public; the Inspector General alleges that a family is blocking off Park District land for their own personal use; and a Rogers Park restaurant is reopening after its owner died due to COVID-19.