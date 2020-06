CHICAGO – JUNE 15: A general view of the W. Waveland buildings and seating areas on the rooftops behind the leftfield wall at Wrigley Field on June 15, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. The rooftop with the blue stadium seats behind the foul pole is located at 1038 W. Waveland. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus talks about some alternative viewing options for Cubs fans if/when the season starts with limited/no fans in the ballpark; an old firehouse in Jefferson Park that’s being remodeled as a brewery with apartments above it, and the perfect street for the latest marijuana dispensary.