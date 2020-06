Chicago, UNITED STATES: Fireworks are seen from the roof of the Hilton Hotel 03 July 2007 as burst above Lake Michigan along the shores of downtown Chicago, Illinois. The celebration is part of the US Independence Day holiday celebrated on the 4th of July. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus provides an update on the new apartment for a family who lost everything in the Auburn Gresham fire; the sky-rocketing sales for fireworks; and the couple who is now running “The Dial” bookshop actually met and got married there as well.