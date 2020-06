Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus provides details on the new drive-in theater going up in Lincoln Yards; the mural seen in “Blues Brothers” is missing after the looting that took place recently; and the last-ditch effort being made to save a building in West Ridge from demolition.

