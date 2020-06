CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 19: A sign announces the closing of a food court in an office building in the Chicago Loop on March 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Restaurants, bars, and many other businesses are closed in the Loop and many office buildings are virtually deserted as companies have ordered their employees to work from home to avoid the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Bob Sirott gets his daily dose of Chicago Neighborhood news from Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago. Shamus provides details on the bars and breweries who are upset with current outdoor seating restrictions; the possibility of the old Jeffery Theatre in South Shore that could be torn down to make space for retail development; and the woman who stood guard at a liquor store for hours to protect it from being looted.