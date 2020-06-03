Extremely Local News 06.03.20

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to discuss some Chicago Neighborhood news. He provided details on some of the recently published articles on Block Club including: a donation drive in Edgewater to help with the cleanup on the West Side; the program that’s helping get groceries and prescriptions to residents in Hyde Park and Woodlawn; and crews have begun to turn the parking lot behind the Uptown Theatre into a new five-story apartment building.
