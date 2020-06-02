Extremely Local News 06.02.20

Jen Sabella is the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago. She shared some strong feelings about how information is being shared with regards to the rioting going on in Chicago and the surrounding areas. She talked to Bob Sirott about the coverage Block Club Chicago has been providing, including an Englewood resident pleading with those in her community to stop destroying the neighborhood; and a Logan Square business owner who said “you have to protect what’s yours”.
