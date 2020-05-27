Extremely Local News 05.27.20

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: A sign in a restaurant window advertises beer and margaritas for takeout during the coronavirus pandemic on May 19, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 324,000 lives with over 4.9 million infections reported. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to discuss some Chicago Neighborhood news. He provided details on how the Sauganash and Edgebrook neighborhoods donated more than $7,000 in gift cards to be raffled off to help pay bills; bar owners may be able to make cocktails for delivery and pickup; and the joint Farmers’ Market three Northwest Side neighborhoods are hosting next month. Bob wraps the segment with some unfortunate news about a well-known Chicago restaurant.