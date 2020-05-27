Extremely Local News 05.27.20

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to discuss some Chicago Neighborhood news. He provided details on how the Sauganash and Edgebrook neighborhoods donated more than $7,000 in gift cards to be raffled off to help pay bills; bar owners may be able to make cocktails for delivery and pickup; and the joint Farmers’ Market three Northwest Side neighborhoods are hosting next month. Bob wraps the segment with some unfortunate news about a well-known Chicago restaurant.
