Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share some Chicago neighborhood news. She provided details on the yoga instructor in Pilsen who is using marijuana as a tool for elevating the yoga practice; the Healthcare Heroes Project, which is highlighting stories of doctors and nurses on the front lines; and a Pilsen restaurant that will have to close its doors for good.