Extremely Local News 05.21.20

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Dean Richards (filling in for Bob Sirott) to share some Chicago neighborhood news. She provided the latest details on the prep hair stylists are going through as they get ready to reopen; the bartender in Boystown who lost his job, but continues to be a positive force in the community; and the creation of the “most Chicago beverage” you could think of.
Click for more.)
MORE DEAN RICHARDS
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime