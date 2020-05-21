Extremely Local News 05.21.20

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 20: Barber Antonio Coye (R) and Brandon White watch on a television at the Hyde Park Hair Salon as President Barack Obama takes the oath of office to officially start his second term on January 20, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama would get his hair cut at The Hyde Park Hair Salon, which is near his Chicago home, before he was elected to the White House. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the official swearing-in today and a public ceremony will take place January 21. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Dean Richards (filling in for Bob Sirott) to share some Chicago neighborhood news. She provided the latest details on the prep hair stylists are going through as they get ready to reopen; the bartender in Boystown who lost his job, but continues to be a positive force in the community; and the creation of the “most Chicago beverage” you could think of.