Gloria Estefan joins Bob Sirott to talk about her new album and how she turned a catchy tune into a powerful message during the pandemic. Most recently, Gloria wrote, recorded and created a music video for her new song “We Needed Time” with a message of hope and unity to everyone. Gloria also wrote and created a parody song at home from her hit song, “Get On Your Feet” to promote the health and safety of everyone during COVID-19 and “Put On Your Mask”.

Listen to the podcast here: