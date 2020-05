In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013, in Chicago, a lone cyclists navigates the bike path along Lake Michigan at the North Ave. beach. An early bone-zapping blast of snow and ice hasn’t stopped a surprising number of cyclists from spinning through the slush in Chicago this winter, thanks in part to a city so serious about accommodating them that it deploys mini-snow plows to clear bike lanes. A city councilwoman’s recent proposal to institute a $25 annual cycling tax set off a lively debate. Mayor Rahm Emanuel has made bike lanes and bike programs a signature issue, believing it makes downtown an attractive place for bright young people and innovative companies. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)