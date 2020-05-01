Extremely Local News 05.01.20

The entire planet seems to need a break from conversations about COVID-19. WGN Radio decided to start the beautiful month of May with a “Virus-Free Friday”. Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to discuss some non-virus related Chicago Neighborhood news. They talked about a frustrated Cubs fan who offered his fanhood to other MLB teams; the endangered Piping Plovers back for another run at Montrose Beach; and Ted Cox finally writes his witness account of Mike Royko’s legendary barroom brawl with Bernie Judge.
