Extremely Local News 05.01.20

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 25: A general view of the bleacher entrance to Wrigley Field where the Chicago Cubs were scheduled to open the season Monday March 30 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Major League baseball season has been delayed by the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The entire planet seems to need a break from conversations about COVID-19. WGN Radio decided to start the beautiful month of May with a “Virus-Free Friday”. Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to discuss some non-virus related Chicago Neighborhood news. They talked about a frustrated Cubs fan who offered his fanhood to other MLB teams; the endangered Piping Plovers back for another run at Montrose Beach; and Ted Cox finally writes his witness account of Mike Royko’s legendary barroom brawl with Bernie Judge.