CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 12: Lightning strikes the Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) in downtown on June 12, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. A massive storm system with heavy rain, high winds, hail and possible tornadoes is expected to move into Illinois and much of the central part of the Midwest today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the latest Chicago neighborhood news. He provided details on the owner of an Edgewater bakery returning to the medical workforce; a Logan Square bookstore hanging in with digital sales; and a photographer taking pictures of closed businesses and their scrappy owners.