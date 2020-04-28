Extremely Local News 04.28.20

There were many reports of hoarding at the beginning the coronavirus pandemic about the hoarding of specific products. Many stores still have empty spots on the shelves where there is supposed to being hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and toilet paper. Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, spoke to Bob Sirott about the potential of another product that customer may have trouble finding: El Milagro Tortillas. She explains why the tortillas may be in high demand, provides details on the wedding in West Ridge being broken up by police, and Metropolitan Brewing canning beers for the first time starting next month.
Click for more.)