CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 25: A general view of Guaranteed Rate Field where the Chicago White Sox were scheduled to open the season tomorrow against the Kansas City Royals on March 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Major League baseball season has been delayed by the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins the Bob Sirott Show to share some Chicago Neighborhood news. They talk about the unfortunate closing of Toast, a restaurant with locations in Bucktown and Lincoln Park; how mental health agencies are stepping and how to connect with a counselor; and the Active Transportation Alliance has some tips on how to stay safe when riding your bike or going for a walk in public.