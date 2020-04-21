Extremely Local News 04.21.20

TOPSHOT – Closed Chicago Theatre is seen in Chicago, Illinois, on March 21, 2020. – Almost one billion people were confined to their homes worldwide Saturday as the global coronavirus death toll topped 12,000 and US states rolled out stay-at-home measures already imposed across swathes of Europe. More than a third of Americans were adjusting to life in various phases of virtual lockdown — including in the US’s three biggest cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — with more states expected to ramp up restrictions. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins the Bob Sirott Show to share some Chicago Neighborhood news. She commented on developing story of small businesses in the city looking for help from the loan program which already ran out of money; an Edgewater restaurant that opened recently is doing tremendously well considering the circumstances; and a 7th grader on the Shouth Side, whose family has been affected in the worst by COVID-19, and his personal mission to make masks to protect essential workers.