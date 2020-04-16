Extremely Local News 04.16.20

Block Club Chicago continues to do a fantastic job covering the Chicago Neighborhood stories as residents follow the shelter-in-place order. Bob Sirott talks to the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, Jen Sabella. They discuss how we can use the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 as a guide on how to reopen the city; what marijuana dispensaries are doing to keep customers safe; and how the Music Box Theatre is streaming Indie films in an effort to benefit their staff and independent filmmakers.
