Extremely Local News 04.16.20

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 27: An exterior view of “The Appearance” Movie Premiere At Cinepocalypse at Music Box Theatre on June 27, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for “The Appearance” Movie Premiere)

Block Club Chicago continues to do a fantastic job covering the Chicago Neighborhood stories as residents follow the shelter-in-place order. Bob Sirott talks to the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, Jen Sabella. They discuss how we can use the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 as a guide on how to reopen the city; what marijuana dispensaries are doing to keep customers safe; and how the Music Box Theatre is streaming Indie films in an effort to benefit their staff and independent filmmakers.

Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

