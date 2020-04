Exterior of the Billy Goat Tavern in the bottom of the Realtor Building, 430 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago, on Tuesday, November 12, 2013. (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune)

Bob Sirott gets his daily dose of Chicago Neighborhood News from Block Club Chicago. The Editor in Chief and co-founder, Shamus Toomey, talked about the Billy Goat Tavern’s lawsuit against an insurance company; some helping hands in West Ridge; and a community-wide effort on the South Side to help feed the workers and patients at Roseland Community Hospital.