A street vendor sells tamales at Junction Blvd. in the Queens Borough of New York City on November 27, 2019. – Street vendors are regularly the target of assaults, robberies, fines, confiscations and even arrests that can lead to deportation if they do not have papers, according to the Street Vendors Project . Although the Big Apple has more than 10,000 street food vendors, for more than 35 years the sales permit cap has been “frozen” at 2,900. Although there are 2,200 additional permits for food vendors who work only in certain seasons or who sell fruit and vegetables, they are not enough for everyone. The result is the emergence of a black market: permits that originally cost $200 are sublet at up to $25,000, a figure unattainable for many, several vendors told AFP. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)