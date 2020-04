CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: A barricade prevents cars from driving to Navy Pier on March 27, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Upset by residents continuing to gather at the lakefront and nearby parks despite the governor’s stay-at-home order, yesterday Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an executive order closing the lakefront and other public spaces to visitors until further notice. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Today’s sunny forecast has many looking forward to spending time outside, but the shelter-in-place order affects just how much people will be able to do. Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about what the city plans to do to make sure people stay safe. Jen also shares some info on some non-essential businesses remaining open and potential marijuana dispensaries in the River North area.