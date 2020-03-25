Extremely Local News 03.25.20

As Chicago continues to do its best to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, spoke with Bob Sirott about people making the best of a bad situation. Families are putting stuffed animals in their windows to make things more entertaining for walkers on the South Side; a couple adjusted their wedding plans and got married on their porch in the Ukrainian Village; construction continues on ‘The 78’; and Jahmal Cole of My Block, My Hood, My City is signing people up for well-being phone calls to senior citizens.
