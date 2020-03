Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to discuss how some of the great people of Chicago are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. She talks about a rousing rendition of ‘Living on a Prayer’; a socially distant 10th birthday party; one of the best taco joints in the city giving away meals to those affected by the circumstances in the restaurant and bar industry; and a pancake breakfast for staffers at Chris Medical Center.

