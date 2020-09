Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Center of DuPage. He joins the Bob Sirott show every Monday following the 6:30am news. During today's visit, Dr. Most answered questions regarding some of the latest news on COVID-19. He commented on reports about a de-emphasis on cleaning surface; how to fly safely; and the CDC reversing course on testing guidance.

Later on, Bob asks Dr. Most about the link between drinking coffee and longer survival in patients with colorectal cancer. Dr. Most also took the time to promote a great event taking place later this week.